13 eerie flashback photos recall 'ghost town' Hartlepool five years on from Covid

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 17:38 BST
March 23 marks five years since the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled the start of the United Kingdom’s first Covid lockdown.

Here are 13 flashback pictures showing how eerily quiet some of Hartlepool’s busiest roads and locations were after restrictions were imposed.

Not a person or moving car to be seen.

1. Rossmere Way

Not a person or moving car to be seen. Photo: Frank Reid

No-one to be seen on a lovely spring day.

2. Catcote Road

No-one to be seen on a lovely spring day. Photo: Frank Reid

A quiet main street through the centre of Hart.

3. Hart Village

A quiet main street through the centre of Hart. Photo: Frank Reid

Not a soul to be seen.

4. Park Road

Not a soul to be seen. Photo: Frank Reid

