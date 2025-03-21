Just four of our nostalgic photos of life at Hartlepool's Rossmere Academy.Just four of our nostalgic photos of life at Hartlepool's Rossmere Academy.
Just four of our nostalgic photos of life at Hartlepool's Rossmere Academy.

13 nostalgic photos of life over the years at Hartlepool's Rossmere Academy

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 15:49 BST
Hartlepool’s Rossmere Academy was “delighted” recently after receiving a positive report from education inspectors.

Following its Ofsted success, we thought it was apt to delve into our archives to unearth these nostalgic photos from the school’s past.

How many of these hundreds of faces do you recognise?

Rossmere Primary School pupils Olivia Wilson and Harry Ashton with the photograph they received from King Charles III in 2022. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Royal message

Rossmere Primary School pupils Olivia Wilson and Harry Ashton with the photograph they received from King Charles III in 2022. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
These 2009 Rossmere leavers will be approaching their late 20s.

2. Fond farewell

These 2009 Rossmere leavers will be approaching their late 20s. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Rossmere pupils celebrate the 60th anniversary of the school's opening in January 1955 with a 1950s themed day in 2015.

3. Birthday celebration

Rossmere pupils celebrate the 60th anniversary of the school's opening in January 1955 with a 1950s themed day in 2015. Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
Left to right, Daisy Dunnett, Libbie-Mae Crannage and Darcie Moore in their England shirts ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 finals in 2021. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Three Lionesses

Left to right, Daisy Dunnett, Libbie-Mae Crannage and Darcie Moore in their England shirts ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 finals in 2021. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice