Following its Ofsted success, we thought it was apt to delve into our archives to unearth these nostalgic photos from the school’s past.
How many of these hundreds of faces do you recognise?
1 / 4
Following its Ofsted success, we thought it was apt to delve into our archives to unearth these nostalgic photos from the school’s past.
How many of these hundreds of faces do you recognise?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.