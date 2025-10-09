Hartlepool's Sea Cadets have featured regularly in the Mail over the years.placeholder image
13 nostalgic reminders of Hartlepool's sea cadets from the Fifties to now

By Mark Payne
Published 9th Oct 2025, 10:41 BST
Hartlepools sea cadets organisation have been inspiring and helping the town’s young people to develop self confidence and resilience for more than 80 years.

Generations of cadets have passed through their ranks and continue to do so from their home at Hartlepool Marina.

The Mail has celebrated their activities for decades as well as seen with these photos from our archives.

Hartlepool sea cadets Levi Williams (left) and Dionne Roberts onboard training vessel HMS Trincomalee in 2012.

1. Pulling together

Hartlepool sea cadets Levi Williams (left) and Dionne Roberts onboard training vessel HMS Trincomalee in 2012. Photo: Mail

Drill time for the sea cadets at Customs House in the 1950s.

2. Drill time

Drill time for the sea cadets at Customs House in the 1950s. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

In 2016, Stephen Picton (right) from Helping Hands handed over the keys to a new mini bus to 2nd Lt David Quinn, officer in charge Hartlepool Sea Cadets.

3. A Helping Hand

In 2016, Stephen Picton (right) from Helping Hands handed over the keys to a new mini bus to 2nd Lt David Quinn, officer in charge Hartlepool Sea Cadets. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool Sea Cadets held an open day in 2018 as part of their 80th anniversary celebrations. Commanding officer Petty Officer Jane Fox is pictured with Junior Cadet Hollie Wilson and a delicious 80th birthday cake.

4. Anniversary celebrations

Hartlepool Sea Cadets held an open day in 2018 as part of their 80th anniversary celebrations. Commanding officer Petty Officer Jane Fox is pictured with Junior Cadet Hollie Wilson and a delicious 80th birthday cake. Photo: Kevin Brady

