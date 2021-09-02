13 of your favourite things from school days as children prepare for the new term

The summer holidays have drawn to an end, the nights are cutting in and there’s a definite feel of autumn in the air.

But looking back to your own school days, what are the things that stick out in your memory?

Is it the bottled milk, a cornflake tart for pudding or having a go on the desktop pencil sharpener?

Dinner time! Were the puddings one of your favourite parts of the school day?

A survey by STABILO found bunsen burners, blue gym mats and the thrill of a new exercise book to be some of the top things British adults remember.

Meanwhile, algebra, trigonometry and Pythagoras’ theorem are the among the things we have completely forgotten, according to the same research.

We took to social media to ask our readers for their fondest memories from school. These were some of your favourites.

What was the BEST school dinner?

Art class: The chance to let your creativity shine! And get the PVA glue all over your hands in the name of art ...

Bottled milk: Rowena Smith said: “Loved drinking the bottles of milk with a straw and everyone making that noise when it was nearly finished.” Did you ever serve as milk monitor?

Cookery class: Thank you to the parents who endured all of our culinary creations with a smile.

Desk-top pencil sharpener: The honour of being in charge of sharpening the pencils for the day!

Do you remember having a desk with an inkwell?

Desks with inkwells: Sue Cooper and Lynne Cairns remembered the little desks with their own inkwells.

Friends: Lifelong friendships forged from the early days.

Play time: What were your favourite schoolyard games?

School dinners: Shout outs for fish and chip Fridays, school curry sauce, pie and pizza!

What was your favourite sport to play at school, and were you on a team?

School puddings: We can almost taste the chocolate sponge and custard – and not forgetting the cornflake tart, treacle pudding and Manchester tart too!

School trips: Fun days out to treasure forever.

Singing hymns: Some absolute classics – we all had our favourites! Jodie Tanner said: “Loved the hymns in assembly. Had my favourite ‘Autumn Days’ at my wedding.”

Sports day: One of the most exciting days of the year! The three-legged race was one of the best, and let’s not forget rounders.

The finishing bell: Sure, school was fun … but it was exciting when the bell rang to signal home time!

