Former Brierton pupils at school reunions over the years.placeholder image
Former Brierton pupils at school reunions over the years.

13 photos of Hartlepool's former Brierton School pupils at reunions

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
School reunions have proved a great opportunity for old classmates to get together again for a catch up.

Ex-pupils of the now demolished Brierton comprehensive – formerly technical day school – have done so on more than one occasion.

These photos from the Mail’s archive are believed to be from three different reunions including from 2014 and 2009.

A get together was organised for former pupils of Brierton Technical Day School who were born between September 1958 and August 1959.

1. Brierton Technical Day School reunion

A get together was organised for former pupils of Brierton Technical Day School who were born between September 1958 and August 1959. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Did you attend the reunion for Brierton Technical Day School?

2. Celebrating their school days

Did you attend the reunion for Brierton Technical Day School? Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Old school friends catching up at the reunion night.

3. Brierton girls

Old school friends catching up at the reunion night. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Three more former Brierton pupils at the reunion for pupils born between 1958 and 1959.

4. Together again

Three more former Brierton pupils at the reunion for pupils born between 1958 and 1959. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice