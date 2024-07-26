Do you recognise yourself or anyone in these photos celebrating the Olympics over the decades?Do you recognise yourself or anyone in these photos celebrating the Olympics over the decades?
13 retro photos of people in and around Hartlepool celebrating the Olympics

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
The 2024 Paris Olympics are here, so we thought we would share some Olympic reminders of time past.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is holding its opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, and the Games are set to run until Sunday, August 11.

Hartlepool’s links to the Olympics include swimmer Jemma Lowe who competed in the 2008 and 2012 games as part of Team GB.

And in 2012, people turned out in force to see the Olympic torch blaze a trail through the town.

Do you see anyone you recognise in the photos?

Olympic and professional boxer Bradley Saunders meets Holy Trinity Church of England's school pupil Gene Steels in 2017.

1. Meet Bradley Saunders

Olympic and professional boxer Bradley Saunders meets Holy Trinity Church of England's school pupil Gene Steels in 2017.Photo: Frank Reid

Lewis Green, of Dyke House Sports and Technology College, and Jessica Osborne, of Lynnfield Primary School, have the rare opportunity to hold the 1948 Olympic torch in 2010.

2. 1948 Olympic torch

Lewis Green, of Dyke House Sports and Technology College, and Jessica Osborne, of Lynnfield Primary School, have the rare opportunity to hold the 1948 Olympic torch in 2010.Photo: TC

Olympic hockey bronze medal winner Nicola White meets Eldon Grove Primary School pupils George Eeles, James Miller and William Eeles in 2012.

3. Meet Nicola White

Olympic hockey bronze medal winner Nicola White meets Eldon Grove Primary School pupils George Eeles, James Miller and William Eeles in 2012.Photo: Frank Reid

Olympic swimmer Jemma Lowe, from Hartlepool, looking forward to the Olympics in 2008.

4. Olympic swimmer

Olympic swimmer Jemma Lowe, from Hartlepool, looking forward to the Olympics in 2008.Photo: LH

