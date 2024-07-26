The 2024 Paris Olympics is holding its opening ceremony on Friday, July 26, and the Games are set to run until Sunday, August 11.

Hartlepool’s links to the Olympics include swimmer Jemma Lowe who competed in the 2008 and 2012 games as part of Team GB.

And in 2012, people turned out in force to see the Olympic torch blaze a trail through the town.

Do you see anyone you recognise in the photos?

Meet Bradley Saunders Olympic and professional boxer Bradley Saunders meets Holy Trinity Church of England's school pupil Gene Steels in 2017.

1948 Olympic torch Lewis Green, of Dyke House Sports and Technology College, and Jessica Osborne, of Lynnfield Primary School, have the rare opportunity to hold the 1948 Olympic torch in 2010.

Meet Nicola White Olympic hockey bronze medal winner Nicola White meets Eldon Grove Primary School pupils George Eeles, James Miller and William Eeles in 2012.

Olympic swimmer Olympic swimmer Jemma Lowe, from Hartlepool, looking forward to the Olympics in 2008.