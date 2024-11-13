13 well-known Hartlepool buildings no longer standing

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 17:08 GMT
The demolition of Hartlepool’s former Odeon cinema is a reminder of how the landscape of the town has changed in recent years.

From old schools to hospitals and houses, how many of these town buildings do you remember or miss?

Some of the Hartlepool buildings that have bit the dust in recent years.

1. MixCollage-13-Nov-2024-04-21-PM-4574.jpg

Some of the Hartlepool buildings that have bit the dust in recent years. Photo: Mail

The former Odeon cinema on York Road is almost gone after a devastating fire in October this year. Picture by FRANK REID

2. The former Odeon Cinema and Caesar's Palace. Picture by FRANK REID

The former Odeon cinema on York Road is almost gone after a devastating fire in October this year. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Tunstall Court pictured in 2007 after falling into disrepair. The once grand house and later a training establishment was demolished in 2014 after becoming a magnet for vandals.

3. Tunstall Court

Tunstall Court pictured in 2007 after falling into disrepair. The once grand house and later a training establishment was demolished in 2014 after becoming a magnet for vandals. Photo: TC

The shopping mall on Hartlepool marina had a cafe, clothes shops, and plenty of choices for the arts fan when it opened in the mid 90s. But after being taken over by a designer clothing outlet it was closed by the early 2000s and knocked down in 2016.

4. Jacksons Landing

The shopping mall on Hartlepool marina had a cafe, clothes shops, and plenty of choices for the arts fan when it opened in the mid 90s. But after being taken over by a designer clothing outlet it was closed by the early 2000s and knocked down in 2016. Photo: TC

