The 1960s were a time of great social change. It was before decimalisation, while The Beatles ruled the charts and TV viewers got a third channel in BBC Two in 1964.
Many parts of Harlepool looked very different to today as seen in some of the following photographs.
1. Speech day
Does this picture of a girls speech day in 1964 bring back memories for anyone? Held at the Borough Hall, the photo shows (back row, left to right): Edith Gibson, Catherine Horsley, Brenda Green, unknown, Jennifer Wyle, Judith Tate, unknown, Joyce Metcalf. In the front is (left to right): Pat Woodward, Carol Forcer, Catherine Rickerby, Joan Barnfather, Evelyn Woon, Christine Connolly, Ann Higham. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Aerial view
A view of what is now Stockton Street and Marina Way taken from the roof of Binns department store in the Sixties. It features the old Hartlepool Mail building on the left, bus station (now the Transport Interchange), and to the right municipal buildings now used by the Northern School of Art. Photo: Mail
3. Wylam's Chemists
Staff at Wylam's Chemists in Middle Street, Blackhall Colliery in the 1960s. Photo: Third party
4. York Road
This view of York Road taken in the 1960s shows a Hartlepool Corporation double decker bus passing Hartlepool Co-Operative store on its way to West View. Photo: Mail