Do you recognise yourself or anyone in these photos from Hartlepool's Burn Valley?

14 photos of life in Hartlepool's Burn Valley area over the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Jul 2024, 13:42 BST
Known for its beautiful park and nature, many people have been pictured enjoying themselves in and around the Burn Valley area of Hartlepool over the decades.

Do you recognise anyone in these flashback photos?

Does anyone remember how this area looked?

1. Back in the day

Does anyone remember how this area looked? Photo: Other, third party

Joseph Liddell, five, is pictured having fun in the snow in 2008.

2. Having snow much fun

Joseph Liddell, five, is pictured having fun in the snow in 2008. Photo: TC

Countryside team member Anne Brown holds a selection of bulbs as fellow team member Des Hughes and Eldon Grove Academy pupils Olivia Fox and Sammy Jones start to plant bulbs in the Burn Valley park in 2014.

3. Green fingers

Countryside team member Anne Brown holds a selection of bulbs as fellow team member Des Hughes and Eldon Grove Academy pupils Olivia Fox and Sammy Jones start to plant bulbs in the Burn Valley park in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Customer Tommy Lancaster buys cakes from stallholder Sai Hornsey at the table top sale at St Matthew's Community Centre in Burn Valley in 2012.

4. Cake anyone?

Customer Tommy Lancaster buys cakes from stallholder Sai Hornsey at the table top sale at St Matthew's Community Centre in Burn Valley in 2012. Photo: TY

