14,000 Hartlepool fans roared these town heroes during a cup match - for a place in the semi finals

It is 70 years since the Hartlepool Boys Team beat Stoke and Manchester to reach the last eight of the English Schools Shield.

They won a home tie in the quarter final against Chesterfield and it was a day of memories.

They packed out the Victoria Ground and the run of the West Boys was so impressive that they made the front page of the Northern Daily Mail in 1953. In fact, they monopolised the front page that day.

The Hartlepool team which drew in 14,000 fans for a cup match.

Experts reckoned 12,000 fans would turn up.

Our pre-match coverage that day said: “Stoke and Manchester arrived with big reputations and left defeated. No wonder that West officials and the boys are confident of reaching the semifinal for the first time ever.”

Their opponents were a fast and skilful Chesterfield side who were given a VIP welcome.

14,000 fans in the Vic

What a day for this Hartlepool boys team.

Our report on the day of the match said: “Chesterfield Boys reached West Hartlepool at 5.38pm yesterday and were invited to a cinema show.

“They were also invited to see Hartlepool United in action in the game against Billingham Synthonia by floodlight.”

“And both teams will be entertained to lunch after the game and the Chesterfield side – in happy or depressed mood – will leave for home at about 3.30pm.”

A goal for Hartlepool in the quarter final.

Council officials from Hartlepool and Chesterfield held a joint reception in the Mayor’s Parlour.

More than 14,000 spectators arrived at the ground for the Saturday morning kick-off. The Northern Daily Mail predicted: “If confidence counts – plus the Victoria Ground roar – they can provide another upset.”

Hartlepool score!

Chesterfield dominated all the early play but West Boys broke. The ball came out to Clyburn who “pulled it down and tore goalwards to send in a shot that had goalkeeper Sadler beaten”.

The packed stands at Pools for a game decades ago.

Chesterfield equalised but Clyburn scored again when the opponents keeper dropped the ball, to make it 2-1.

The game got even better for the Hartlepool team which went 3-1 up when Ryder hit a 25- year screamer.

Chesterfield hit back immediately and scored again after a mix-up in the home defence. They equalised when Jones hit a speculative shot through a crowd of players.

Chesterfield stepped up the pace. “West Boys were tiring fast against the bigger and heavier visitors but they attacked gamely,” said the Mail report.

A penalty for Hartlepool

And then came the chance to clinch it. West Boys’ double goalscorer Clyburn was “almost through” when he was brought down in the penalty area.

Up stepped McGregor to take it and he took a great penalty but Sadler somehow pulled off a cracking save to end the game all-square.

And so it went to a replay in front of a 10,000 crowd at Chesterfield.

Home advantage told and Chesterfield won it 2-0 against a “gallant” Hartlepool side.

Here’s the Hartlepool team which performed heroics that year.

Goalkeeper – Field.

Right back – Beavis.

Left back – Norris.

Right half – Eyre.

Centre half – Dixon.

Left half – Deathers.

Outside right – Greenwood.

Inside right – McGregor.

Centre forward – Musgrave.

Inside left – Ryder.

Outside left – Clyburn.

Reserve – Playfor.