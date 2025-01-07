Just four of our pictures of life at Hartlepool's Travellers Rest pub.Just four of our pictures of life at Hartlepool's Travellers Rest pub.
15 nostalgic photos of life at Hartlepool's Travellers Rest pub

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 7th Jan 2025, 17:19 GMT
It is a Hartlepool institution nestled comfortably on one of the main roads in and out of town.

Here we delve into our archives to bring you these pictures of life at The Travellers Rest, in Stockton Road, also known fondly as The Travs.

England fans watch the Euro 2024 men's football quarter final game against Switzerland at the Travellers Rest. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Swiss stroll

England fans watch the Euro 2024 men's football quarter final game against Switzerland at the Travellers Rest. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Another Travellers Rest line up from either the late 1970s or early 1980s.

2. Team picture

Another Travellers Rest line up from either the late 1970s or early 1980s. Photo: National World

Staff member David Bone at the bar of the Travellers Rest in 2011. Picture By FRANK REID

3. Raising a glass

Staff member David Bone at the bar of the Travellers Rest in 2011. Picture By FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

We believe this was taken in the Travellers Rest during the England World Cup men's football match with Trinidad and Tobago in 2006.

4. Arms aloft

We believe this was taken in the Travellers Rest during the England World Cup men's football match with Trinidad and Tobago in 2006. Photo: DP

