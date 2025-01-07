Here we delve into our archives to bring you these pictures of life at The Travellers Rest, in Stockton Road, also known fondly as The Travs.
1. Swiss stroll
England fans watch the Euro 2024 men's football quarter final game against Switzerland at the Travellers Rest. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Team picture
Another Travellers Rest line up from either the late 1970s or early 1980s. Photo: National World
3. Raising a glass
Staff member David Bone at the bar of the Travellers Rest in 2011. Picture By FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID
4. Arms aloft
We believe this was taken in the Travellers Rest during the England World Cup men's football match with Trinidad and Tobago in 2006. Photo: DP
