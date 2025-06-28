Pictures from summers past in Hartlepool.placeholder image
15 reminders of hazy, lazy days of summer in Hartlepool and East Durham

By Mark Payne
Published 28th Jun 2025, 08:50 BST
Summer has arrived and school is almost out.

Check out these 15 pictures of people have fun in Hartlepool and East Durham from years gone by.

Do they stir any memories of long, hazy days for you?

Elizabeth Irvine enjoys an ice lolly at the St Patrick's Church Summer Fair in 2012.

1. Cooling off

Elizabeth Irvine enjoys an ice lolly at the St Patrick's Church Summer Fair in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID

Hartlepool Gymnastic Club held a summer school for youngsters in 2010. Luke Brightman showed how to stand on your head.

2. High flyers

Hartlepool Gymnastic Club held a summer school for youngsters in 2010. Luke Brightman showed how to stand on your head. Photo: craig leng

Who remembers scenes like this at Seaton Carew on a boiling hot summer's day?

3. Packed beach

Who remembers scenes like this at Seaton Carew on a boiling hot summer's day? Photo: Mail

Rift House Primary School's Summer Fayre was popular with families in 2012.

4. School fair

Rift House Primary School's Summer Fayre was popular with families in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID

