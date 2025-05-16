Garden parties have been staple summertime events for decades.
Here we take a look back at some fantastic photos from our archive of people attending some fun, games and refreshments at parties across the town.
1. Party for a great cause
Almost nine years ago, residents in Celandine Gardens came together for a fundraising street party in aid of the Childen's Trust and Ward 9 Newcastle RVI for the care they gave to baby Connie Young. Pictured is Connie's mum Helen Dawson and party organisers Lizzy Newton (left) and Rebecca Stockdale. Photo: Mail
2. Sandringham Road
We are going back just over 70 years now to Sandringham Road Presbyterian Church garden party in September 1954. The Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool are pictured trying their luck at a roll a penny game. Photo: Mail
3. Farming theme at St Luke's
Brenda Kloed and Pamela Harding get into the farming theme of St Luke's Garden Party in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Fun and games
Lois Grainger comes down the inflatable slide at St Luke's 2013 Garden Party. Photo: Mail