16 great pictures of folk enjoying garden parties in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 15:02 BST
Summer is almost here and many of us have been enjoying getting out in the warmer weather lately.

Garden parties have been staple summertime events for decades.

Here we take a look back at some fantastic photos from our archive of people attending some fun, games and refreshments at parties across the town.

Almost nine years ago, residents in Celandine Gardens came together for a fundraising street party in aid of the Childen's Trust and Ward 9 Newcastle RVI for the care they gave to baby Connie Young. Pictured is Connie's mum Helen Dawson and party organisers Lizzy Newton (left) and Rebecca Stockdale.

1. Party for a great cause

Almost nine years ago, residents in Celandine Gardens came together for a fundraising street party in aid of the Childen's Trust and Ward 9 Newcastle RVI for the care they gave to baby Connie Young. Pictured is Connie's mum Helen Dawson and party organisers Lizzy Newton (left) and Rebecca Stockdale. Photo: Mail

We are going back just over 70 years now to Sandringham Road Presbyterian Church garden party in September 1954. The Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool are pictured trying their luck at a roll a penny game.

2. Sandringham Road

We are going back just over 70 years now to Sandringham Road Presbyterian Church garden party in September 1954. The Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool are pictured trying their luck at a roll a penny game. Photo: Mail

Brenda Kloed and Pamela Harding get into the farming theme of St Luke's Garden Party in 2013.

3. Farming theme at St Luke's

Brenda Kloed and Pamela Harding get into the farming theme of St Luke's Garden Party in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID

Lois Grainger comes down the inflatable slide at St Luke's 2013 Garden Party.

4. Fun and games

Lois Grainger comes down the inflatable slide at St Luke's 2013 Garden Party. Photo: Mail

