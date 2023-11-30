News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the TV shows and movies to be filmed in the Hartlepool and East Durham area.

16 TV shows and movies filmed in the Hartlepool area - plus other local screen myths and links

New thriller Jackdaw is merely the latest movie or television production to be shot in our area.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Apr 2020, 06:00 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:58 GMT

Starring Doctor Who and Victoria actress Jenna Coleman, the film is due to be released on January 26, 2024, and was partly shot on location at Seal Sands as well as at Hartlepool’s new Northern Film and TV Studios.

Here then are just 16 TV shows or movies made here over the decades. With advance apologies for a couple of additional questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected].

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill.

1. A Song for Marion

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The A streets - addresses beginning with the letter A - provided the backdrop. Some have been demolished although others survive.

2. Billy Elliot

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The A streets - addresses beginning with the letter A - provided the backdrop. Some have been demolished although others survive. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert.

3. Boy and Bicycle

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace.

4. Career Girls

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace. Photo: JPIMedia

