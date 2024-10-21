Just some of our pictures as Hartlepool enjoys the Dockfest music festival in 2009.Just some of our pictures as Hartlepool enjoys the Dockfest music festival in 2009.
17 class pictures as Hartlepool people enjoy a right rocking night out in 2009

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 21st Oct 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 12:03 BST
Hartlepool certainly knows how to rock if these nostalgic pictures are anything to go by.

They were taken in the summer of 2009 during Dockfest, at Hartlepool Marina, which was billed as a dress rehearsal for The Tall Ships Races festival 12 months later.

Among the musical entertainment on offer 15 years ago were The Lightning Seeds and Cast lead singer John Power.

Hartlepool sings.

1. Dockfest 2009

Hartlepool sings. Photo: TC

Smiles for the camera.

2. Dockfest 2009

Smiles for the camera. Photo: TC

Spectators at the front of the stage.

3. Dockfest 2009

Spectators at the front of the stage. Photo: TC

Hartlepool rocks.

4. Dockfest 2009

Hartlepool rocks. Photo: TC

