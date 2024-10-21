17 class pictures as Hartlepool people enjoy a right rocking night out in 2009

They were taken in the summer of 2009 during Dockfest, at Hartlepool Marina, which was billed as a dress rehearsal for The Tall Ships Races festival 12 months later.
Among the musical entertainment on offer 15 years ago were The Lightning Seeds and Cast lead singer John Power.
