17 more nostalgic photos of junior and senior Hartlepool sports sides ready for cup final action

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th May 2024, 15:50 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 16:40 BST
Thousands of you enjoyed looking at our recent photo gallery of nostalgic cup final pictures.

So we thought we would delve even deeper into our archives to find more images of local sporting teams on their big days.

Alas our digital library has not always saved the identity of some of sides pictured.

If you missed our earlier gallery, click here.

We think this is the English Martyrs Year 7 football team celebrating after winning the Town Cup in 2010.

1. Making their Mart

We think this is the English Martyrs Year 7 football team celebrating after winning the Town Cup in 2010. Photo: TC

The Raglan Quoits Club celebrate winning a cup in 2006.

2. Cup winners

The Raglan Quoits Club celebrate winning a cup in 2006. Photo: FLR

A winning team celebrates at the Hartlepool schools' football final day at Billingham Town in 2010

3. Final joy

A winning team celebrates at the Hartlepool schools' football final day at Billingham Town in 2010 Photo: TC

Finalists at the Hartlepool Bowls League Cup Finals day at Eldon Grove Bowls and Tennis Club in 2007.

4. Bowled over

Finalists at the Hartlepool Bowls League Cup Finals day at Eldon Grove Bowls and Tennis Club in 2007. Photo: FLR

