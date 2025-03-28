Just some of our archive photos of Hartlepool schools celebrating Ofsted reports.Just some of our archive photos of Hartlepool schools celebrating Ofsted reports.
17 nostalgic photos of Hartlepool schools, colleges and nurseries celebrating Ofsted reports

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:01 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:43 BST
Just look at the joy on these young faces as they enjoy their schools’ success.

Our latest photographic trip back in time features schools across Hartlepool celebrating Ofsted reports.

How many of these pupils and staff do you recognise?

The headteacher at St Joseph's Primary School, Rachel Williams, with some of her pupils as they celebrate a "good" Ofsted rating in 2018.

1. 'Hear we Jo'

The headteacher at St Joseph's Primary School, Rachel Williams, with some of her pupils as they celebrate a "good" Ofsted rating in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady

Throston Primary School pupils celebrate their Ofsted Report in 2017 after Ofsted judged the school to still be "good".

2. Thumbs up

Throston Primary School pupils celebrate their Ofsted Report in 2017 after Ofsted judged the school to still be "good". Photo: Tim Richardson

Lynne Pawley, headteacher of Rossmere Primary School, holding a copy of the school's 2017 Ofsted report after it was judged to be still "good".

3. 'Good' news

Lynne Pawley, headteacher of Rossmere Primary School, holding a copy of the school's 2017 Ofsted report after it was judged to be still "good". Photo: Frank Reid

Tunstall Avenue playgroup celebrates a "good" Ofsted report in 2004.

4. Tun-derful achievement

Tunstall Avenue playgroup celebrates a "good" Ofsted report in 2004. Photo: MH

