Our latest photographic trip back in time features schools across Hartlepool celebrating Ofsted reports.
How many of these pupils and staff do you recognise?
1. 'Hear we Jo'
The headteacher at St Joseph's Primary School, Rachel Williams, with some of her pupils as they celebrate a "good" Ofsted rating in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Thumbs up
Throston Primary School pupils celebrate their Ofsted Report in 2017 after Ofsted judged the school to still be "good". Photo: Tim Richardson
3. 'Good' news
Lynne Pawley, headteacher of Rossmere Primary School, holding a copy of the school's 2017 Ofsted report after it was judged to be still "good". Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tun-derful achievement
Tunstall Avenue playgroup celebrates a "good" Ofsted report in 2004. Photo: MH
