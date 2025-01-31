Just some of our archive photos of the West View area of Hartlepool from across the years.Just some of our archive photos of the West View area of Hartlepool from across the years.
17 nostalgic photos of life in the West View area of Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 31st Jan 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 16:40 BST
Thousands of view have enjoyed our series of photos looking back on life in various parts of Hartlepool.

Today it is the turn of West View to take the spotlight with this collection of pictures dating back to the 1980s.

West View Community Centre celebrates Prince William's wedding to Catherine Middleton in 2011. From left, Phyllis Morton, Mary Thomson and Joan Godfrey.

1. Hat'll do nicely

West View Community Centre celebrates Prince William's wedding to Catherine Middleton in 2011. From left, Phyllis Morton, Mary Thomson and Joan Godfrey. Photo: National World

West View Primary school headteacher Andy Brown with pupils as they celebrate his 20 years at the school in 2016.

2. Class picture

West View Primary school headteacher Andy Brown with pupils as they celebrate his 20 years at the school in 2016. Photo: FRANK REID 2016

Did you ever visit The Wok Inn, in West View Road?

3. Dining out?

Did you ever visit The Wok Inn, in West View Road? Photo: FRANK REID

Fundraisers and church members at West View Holy Trinity Church in 2013.

4. Helping hands

Fundraisers and church members at West View Holy Trinity Church in 2013. Photo: National World

