17 nostalgic pictures of life in Hartlepool in the 1970s

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 13:56 BST
We’re going back in time approximately 50 years for an snapshot of Hartlepool in the 1970s.

It was a decade of great social change and upheaval with strikes and radical music and fashion choices.

The town also turned out in force for the royal visit of Princess Anne to officially open Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

What are your memories of the Seventies? Do you remember these places or any of the people pictured?

Middleton Grange's indoor market in 1974. The market closed for the foreseeable future earlier this year.

1. Indoor market

Middleton Grange's indoor market in 1974. The market closed for the foreseeable future earlier this year. Photo: TC

The Royal visit of Princess Anne the Princess Royal in May 1970 to open Middleton Grange shopping centre.

2. Royal visit

The Royal visit of Princess Anne the Princess Royal in May 1970 to open Middleton Grange shopping centre. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Just some of the residents who turned out in May 1970 to see the Princess Royal.

3. Crowds lining the streets

Just some of the residents who turned out in May 1970 to see the Princess Royal. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Does anyone remember The Workwear Supplies shop, opposite Pools Surplus Stores, in Middleton Grage shopping centre?

4. Workwear Supplies shop

Does anyone remember The Workwear Supplies shop, opposite Pools Surplus Stores, in Middleton Grage shopping centre? Photo: Mail

