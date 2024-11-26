It was a decade of great social change and upheaval with strikes and radical music and fashion choices.

The town also turned out in force for the royal visit of Princess Anne to officially open Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Indoor market Middleton Grange's indoor market in 1974. The market closed for the foreseeable future earlier this year.

Royal visit The Royal visit of Princess Anne the Princess Royal in May 1970 to open Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Crowds lining the streets Just some of the residents who turned out in May 1970 to see the Princess Royal.