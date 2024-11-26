It was a decade of great social change and upheaval with strikes and radical music and fashion choices.
The town also turned out in force for the royal visit of Princess Anne to officially open Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
What are your memories of the Seventies? Do you remember these places or any of the people pictured?
1. Indoor market
Middleton Grange's indoor market in 1974. The market closed for the foreseeable future earlier this year. Photo: TC
2. Royal visit
The Royal visit of Princess Anne the Princess Royal in May 1970 to open Middleton Grange shopping centre. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Crowds lining the streets
Just some of the residents who turned out in May 1970 to see the Princess Royal. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Workwear Supplies shop
Does anyone remember The Workwear Supplies shop, opposite Pools Surplus Stores, in Middleton Grage shopping centre? Photo: Mail
