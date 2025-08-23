17 photos of Hartlepool factories, hospitals, streets and landmarks that no longer exist

Shops, factories, hospitals, iconic town structures – even entire streets – have all disappeared over the years to make way for newer developments.
Here are 17 reminders from the Mail archive. How many do you remember?
1. Cerebos factory
Salt rolls off the production line at Hartlepool's former Cerebos factory in the 1950s. The factory was later taken over by RHM Foods and Sharwoods becoming Centura foods prior to closure in 2003. Photo: Mail archive
2. Match factory
Pin ups cover a wall inside Hartlepool's former match factory located near the former Swainson Dock. The factory was destroyed in a devastating fire in August 1954. Photo: Mail archive
3. Hartlepool Laundry
Who remembers the Hartlepools Laundry and Dye Works site which closed in the 1960s and was later demolished? Photo: Mail archive
4. Button factory
Busy workers at Hartlepool's old button factory. The Arosa Hosiery Factory took over the Pyramid Plastic Button Factory on Warren Road in the West Hartlepool trading estate in 1955 but closed in the late Sixties. Photo: Mail archive