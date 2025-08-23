The swimming baths at Seaton Carew were donated by William Gray and opened in 1914. They closed for the last time in 1976 before being demolished in 1978.placeholder image
17 photos of Hartlepool factories, hospitals, streets and landmarks that no longer exist

By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Hartlepool has certainly changed a lot since the middle of the last century.

Shops, factories, hospitals, iconic town structures – even entire streets – have all disappeared over the years to make way for newer developments.

Here are 17 reminders from the Mail archive. How many do you remember?

Salt rolls off the production line at Hartlepool's former Cerebos factory in the 1950s. The factory was later taken over by RHM Foods and Sharwoods becoming Centura foods prior to closure in 2003.

1. Cerebos factory

Pin ups cover a wall inside Hartlepool's former match factory located near the former Swainson Dock. The factory was destroyed in a devastating fire in August 1954.

2. Match factory

Who remembers the Hartlepools Laundry and Dye Works site which closed in the 1960s and was later demolished?

3. Hartlepool Laundry

Busy workers at Hartlepool's old button factory. The Arosa Hosiery Factory took over the Pyramid Plastic Button Factory on Warren Road in the West Hartlepool trading estate in 1955 but closed in the late Sixties.

4. Button factory

