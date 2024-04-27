For many of us that means heading into town for a drink and a dance – if not nowadays then when we were younger.

We have delved into our archives to bring you 17 photos of friends out on the town in Hartlepool going back to 2003 and later.

Were you ever pictured in our Night Out feature or recognise anyone below?

1 . Beer and mates The opening night of the 2012 Hartlepool Beer Festival. Pictured left to right is: Chris Linton, Peter Hann, Reece Goodwin and Peter Jenkins. Photo: TY Photo Sales

2 . Northern Soul Northern Soul made a regular comeback to Hartlepool in 2012. Photo: NW Photo Sales

3 . Girls' night out These ladies needed warm coats to keep the chill out on a Saturday night. Left to right: Sam Whiteside, Abbey Raddigan and Dot Whiteside. Photo: NW Photo Sales

4 . Happy couple Another from opening night of the 2012 Hartlepool Beer Festival. Posing for a picture was Steph Elsdon and Lewis Darley. Photo: TY Photo Sales