Having photographed the area’s many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.
1. Cheers
Pam Wright, Jill Jefferson and Vicky Emery from the Wright Bite pose for a photo in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Roasting marshmallows
Children's TV star Naomi Wilkinson (centre) roasts marshmallows with pupils in the new Rossmere Forest School Project at Rossmere Primary School in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Mother and daughter toddler group
Locals set up a mother and daughter toddler group at Rossmere Church in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Fun in the sun
Locals have fun in the sun at Rossmere Youth Day in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.