Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

17 photos to take you back in time to Hartlepool's Rossmere through the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th Aug 2024, 15:13 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 15:46 BST
Rossmere has long since been a social hub frequented by people from all over Hartlepool.

Having photographed the area’s many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share these photos from our archives.

Pam Wright, Jill Jefferson and Vicky Emery from the Wright Bite pose for a photo in 2015.

1. Cheers

Pam Wright, Jill Jefferson and Vicky Emery from the Wright Bite pose for a photo in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Children's TV star Naomi Wilkinson (centre) roasts marshmallows with pupils in the new Rossmere Forest School Project at Rossmere Primary School in 2015.

2. Roasting marshmallows

Children's TV star Naomi Wilkinson (centre) roasts marshmallows with pupils in the new Rossmere Forest School Project at Rossmere Primary School in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Locals set up a mother and daughter toddler group at Rossmere Church in 2008.

3. Mother and daughter toddler group

Locals set up a mother and daughter toddler group at Rossmere Church in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Locals have fun in the sun at Rossmere Youth Day in 2003.

4. Fun in the sun

Locals have fun in the sun at Rossmere Youth Day in 2003. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Mail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.