News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Nostalgic pictures of Santa from the Hartlepool Mail's archive.Nostalgic pictures of Santa from the Hartlepool Mail's archive.
Nostalgic pictures of Santa from the Hartlepool Mail's archive.

17 retro pictures of Hartlepool and East Durham children meeting Santa Claus

A visit to see Santa in the run up to Christmas can make the most magical memories for children.
By Mark Payne
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:55 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 16:56 GMT

The Mail has been present at many grottos and events where Father Christmas has appeared over the years.

Here are 17 photos from our archive of Santa spreading some seasonal joy.

Crowds of families flocked to see Father Christmas at the opening of his grotto in Middleton Grange shopping centre in 2008.

1. Middleton Grange grotto

Crowds of families flocked to see Father Christmas at the opening of his grotto in Middleton Grange shopping centre in 2008. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Two rosy-cheeked children tell Santa what they would like for Christmas in the Middleton Grange grotto from 2008.

2. Christmas wish

Two rosy-cheeked children tell Santa what they would like for Christmas in the Middleton Grange grotto from 2008. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Families greet the arrival of Santa to his grotto in 2008.

3. Excited faces

Families greet the arrival of Santa to his grotto in 2008. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Santa greets the crowds in the shopping centre.

4. Festive magic

Santa greets the crowds in the shopping centre. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolEast Durham