17 retro pictures of Hartlepool and East Durham children meeting Santa Claus

A visit to see Santa in the run up to Christmas can make the most magical memories for children.
The Mail has been present at many grottos and events where Father Christmas has appeared over the years.
Here are 17 photos from our archive of Santa spreading some seasonal joy.
1. Middleton Grange grotto
Crowds of families flocked to see Father Christmas at the opening of his grotto in Middleton Grange shopping centre in 2008. Photo: TC
2. Christmas wish
Two rosy-cheeked children tell Santa what they would like for Christmas in the Middleton Grange grotto from 2008. Photo: Mail
3. Excited faces
Families greet the arrival of Santa to his grotto in 2008. Photo: TC
4. Festive magic
Santa greets the crowds in the shopping centre. Photo: TC