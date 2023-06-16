News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Just some of the people interviewed for our My Night Out column in the Noughties.Just some of the people interviewed for our My Night Out column in the Noughties.
Just some of the people interviewed for our My Night Out column in the Noughties.

17 retro pictures of Hartlepool people discussing My Night Out in the Noughties

Tens of thousands of you have enjoyed viewing our retro photos of people discussing My Night Out on the town in the Noughties.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST

So thankfully we have managed to unearth more pictures of Poolies who appeared in our weekly column.

One slight problem this time is that our archive system does not tell us who these people are – only that they were photographed and interviewed for the column.

So how many people do you recognise? We think the majority of the images were taken around 2007.

To view previous My Night Out galleries, click here.

My Night Out.

1. My Night Out

My Night Out. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
My Night Out.

2. My Night Out

My Night Out. Photo: GW

Photo Sales
My Night Out.

3. My Night Out

My Night Out. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
My Night Out.

4. My Night Out

My Night Out. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Hartlepool