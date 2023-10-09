Supermarkets have become a big part of everyday life and Hartlepool’s flagship Tesco store is no exception.
Since being built in the early 90s, the store in Burn Road has employed hundreds – of not thousands – of people.
Over the years, the Mail has been a regular visitor, reporting on fundraising and other activities.
Here are 17 pictures from our archives.
1. Farm To Fork
Tesco's Farm to Fork initiative champion Angela Parker in 2014 with Greatham primary school pupils (left to right) William Whitfield, Ruby Coleman, Jacob Hunter and Joe Richardson. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2014
2. Ice Bucket Challenge
Tesco Extra staff taking part in this chilly challenge that went viral almost ten years ago in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID 2014
3. Grand outfits
Members of staff from the Tesco store on Burn Road in Hartlepool got into the Grand National spirit in April 2014. Photo: TOM YEOMAN 07858 397055
4. Al Winton, who is secretary of the Hartlepool branch of the Guide Dog Association, rewards his dog, Gypsy with swims at the K9 Hydrotherapy Centre, where she has now earned a bronze award for completing 10 swims. Gypsy helps Al with his shopping in Tesco on Burn Road, escorted by Al's step-daughter, Carol Watson, who is also a guide dog volunteer.
Al Winton, who was secretary of the Hartlepool branch of the Guide Dog Association, was helped with his shopping by his dog Gypsy and step-daughter Carol Watson, who was also a guide dog volunteer in 2012. Photo: TY