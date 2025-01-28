To mark the occasion, we have dug into our archives to uncover these fantastic photos of people – and the occasional dog – responsibly enjoying a tipple or two.
Whether it’s a royal occasion, big England football match, or beer festival, townsfolk have raised a drink to all.
1. Corner House Fundraiser
The Corner House bar in Hartlepool town centre held a fundraising event for Hartlepool and District Hospice. Among those pictured we think in 2005 was publican George Stuart and town mayor Stuart Drummond. Photo: FLR
2. Raby Arms
Staff from The Raby Arms at Hart featured in the Mail in 2005 when the pub-restaurant announced new times on serving alcohol came into effect. Photo: FLR
3. Hospice Hootenany
These ladies raise their glasses durng Hartlepool Rugby Club's Hootenanny and Beer Festival in partnership with Alice House Hospice in 2019. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Players' drink warning
Hartlepool United players Darren Williams and Michael Barron pose with a poster warning fans of the costs of excessive drinking 20 years ago. Photo: FLR
