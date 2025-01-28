Enjoying a drink in Hartlepool over the years.Enjoying a drink in Hartlepool over the years.
Enjoying a drink in Hartlepool over the years.

18 great retro pictures of people enjoying a drink in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 17:25 BST
Dry January comes to an end for another year this week when many of us have cut back after Christmas.

To mark the occasion, we have dug into our archives to uncover these fantastic photos of people – and the occasional dog – responsibly enjoying a tipple or two.

Whether it’s a royal occasion, big England football match, or beer festival, townsfolk have raised a drink to all.

The Corner House bar in Hartlepool town centre held a fundraising event for Hartlepool and District Hospice. Among those pictured we think in 2005 was publican George Stuart and town mayor Stuart Drummond.

1. Corner House Fundraiser

The Corner House bar in Hartlepool town centre held a fundraising event for Hartlepool and District Hospice. Among those pictured we think in 2005 was publican George Stuart and town mayor Stuart Drummond. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Staff from The Raby Arms at Hart featured in the Mail in 2005 when the pub-restaurant announced new times on serving alcohol came into effect.

2. Raby Arms

Staff from The Raby Arms at Hart featured in the Mail in 2005 when the pub-restaurant announced new times on serving alcohol came into effect. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
These ladies raise their glasses durng Hartlepool Rugby Club's Hootenanny and Beer Festival in partnership with Alice House Hospice in 2019.

3. Hospice Hootenany

These ladies raise their glasses durng Hartlepool Rugby Club's Hootenanny and Beer Festival in partnership with Alice House Hospice in 2019. Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United players Darren Williams and Michael Barron pose with a poster warning fans of the costs of excessive drinking 20 years ago.

4. Players' drink warning

Hartlepool United players Darren Williams and Michael Barron pose with a poster warning fans of the costs of excessive drinking 20 years ago. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolEngland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice