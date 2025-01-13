Just some of the pictures from our archives of Hartlepool people enjoying their breakfasts.Just some of the pictures from our archives of Hartlepool people enjoying their breakfasts.
18 pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying their breakfasts over the years

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 16:56 BST
It is widely portrayed as the most important meal of the day.

So we thought we would delve into our archives to unearth these pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying their breakfasts – both cereals and fry ups – across the years.

Maggie Close, right, and Nicola Purdy serve up breakfast in Maggie's Den, in Murray Street, in 2012. Pictutre by FRANK REID

1. Grub's up

Maggie Close, right, and Nicola Purdy serve up breakfast in Maggie's Den, in Murray Street, in 2012. Pictutre by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Owton Manor Primary School pupils Nicole Gray, 11, and Curtis Morfoot, five, enjoying their toast at the school's breakfast club in 2013. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

2. All smiles

Owton Manor Primary School pupils Nicole Gray, 11, and Curtis Morfoot, five, enjoying their toast at the school's breakfast club in 2013. Picture and caption by FRANK REID. Photo: FRANK REID

All smiles in 2010 at the Manor Residents' Association Breakfast Club.

3. Breakfast club

All smiles in 2010 at the Manor Residents' Association Breakfast Club. Photo: FLR

Rebecca Drake, general manager at the Stag and Monkey pub and restaurant, with a big breakfast in 2021. Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Big breakfast

Rebecca Drake, general manager at the Stag and Monkey pub and restaurant, with a big breakfast in 2021. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

