Starring Nick Frost and Jordan Gray , the six-part series, which is set in a supermarket and shot in Hartlepool, is due to be screened on ITVX during 2025 .

Here then are just 18 TV shows or movies made in Hartlepool and East Durham over the decades. With advance apologies for a couple of additional questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected].