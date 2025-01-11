Just some of the TV programmes and films to be shot in the Hartlepool area.Just some of the TV programmes and films to be shot in the Hartlepool area.
18 TV shows and movies filmed in the Hartlepool area - plus other local screen myths and links

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Apr 2020, 06:00 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 17:30 GMT
New ITV comedy Transaction is merely the latest television production or movie to be filmed in our area.

Starring Nick Frost and Jordan Gray, the six-part series, which is set in a supermarket and shot in Hartlepool, is due to be screened on ITVX during 2025.

Here then are just 18 TV shows or movies made in Hartlepool and East Durham over the decades. With advance apologies for a couple of additional questionable inclusions, how many of this little lot have you watched? Have we also missed any more out? Email [email protected].

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill.

1. A Song for Marion

Legendary names Terence Stamp and Vanessa Redgrave, centre, led an impressive cast in a 2012 movie largely filmed in County Durham. Locations included Wheatley Hill. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The A streets - addresses beginning with the letter A - provided the backdrop. Some have been demolished although others survive.

2. Billy Elliot

Easington Colliery doubled as fictional Everington in the 2000 movie about the boy from a mining community who dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer. The A streets - addresses beginning with the letter A - provided the backdrop. Some have been demolished although others survive. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert.

3. Boy and Bicycle

Hollywood director Ridley Scott's first movie was filmed in 1962 in Hartlepool, where he attended West Hartlepool College of Art, and is the reputed inspiration for his famous Hovis bread advert. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace.

4. Career Girls

Mike Leigh's 1997 movie, starring Mark Benton, Andy Serkis and the late Katrin Cartlidge, veered between Seaton Carew and London with local scenes filmed at the toilet block on The Front and in West View Terrace. Photo: JPIMedia

