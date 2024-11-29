Some of the brilliant nativity scenes from Hartlepool primary schools in 2014.Some of the brilliant nativity scenes from Hartlepool primary schools in 2014.
Some of the brilliant nativity scenes from Hartlepool primary schools in 2014.

19 fabulous retro photos of Hartlepool primary school nativities from 2014

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:24 BST
It’s a magical moment that brings many a tear to a parent’s eye when their little ones appear in their school nativity.

It is now ten years since the Mail visited the following Hartlepool primary schools for their Christmas plays.

Scroll on to see photos of little angels, shepherds, wise men and even the odd sheep and donkeys.

How good did these little elves look at Eldon Grove school's nativity play?

1. Eldon Grove Elves

How good did these little elves look at Eldon Grove school's nativity play? Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Another adorable picture from Eldon Grove's nativity in 2014.

2. Little angels

Another adorable picture from Eldon Grove's nativity in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Logan Collins, Chloe Swanson and Lydia Lawson in West View Primary School's nativity play ten years ago.

3. Little lambs

Logan Collins, Chloe Swanson and Lydia Lawson in West View Primary School's nativity play ten years ago. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Brooke Gallagher, Adam Hold and Alicia-Leigh Donaldson at West View Primary School in 2014.

4. Christmas spirit

Brooke Gallagher, Adam Hold and Alicia-Leigh Donaldson at West View Primary School in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

