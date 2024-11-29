It is now ten years since the Mail visited the following Hartlepool primary schools for their Christmas plays.
Scroll on to see photos of little angels, shepherds, wise men and even the odd sheep and donkeys.
1 / 5
It is now ten years since the Mail visited the following Hartlepool primary schools for their Christmas plays.
Scroll on to see photos of little angels, shepherds, wise men and even the odd sheep and donkeys.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.