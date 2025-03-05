So we thought we would take the opportunity to look back on some of the people and places in Hartlepool and East Durham that have brightened up people’s day with fragrant flowers.
Memories include local florists, flower festivals and times people have been presented with nice bouquets.
1. Team work
Florist Julie Elvin (left) and a colleague at Florians in 2010. Photo: TC
2. Roses R Red
Roses R Red in Horden is a top rated local florist. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. White House flower show
Hartlepool pub the White House held a flower show for the town's hospice in 2005. Photo: LH
4. Marias
Maria's Florist in Church Street, Wingate from 2005. Photo: TC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.