19 photos of Hartlepool and East Durham florists and brilliant blooms

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 14:26 BST
Spring is on the way after a long cold winter.

So we thought we would take the opportunity to look back on some of the people and places in Hartlepool and East Durham that have brightened up people’s day with fragrant flowers.

Memories include local florists, flower festivals and times people have been presented with nice bouquets.

Florist Julie Elvin (left) and a colleague at Florians in 2010.

1. Team work

Florist Julie Elvin (left) and a colleague at Florians in 2010. Photo: TC

Roses R Red in Horden is a top rated local florist. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Roses R Red

Roses R Red in Horden is a top rated local florist. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool pub the White House held a flower show for the town's hospice in 2005.

3. White House flower show

Hartlepool pub the White House held a flower show for the town's hospice in 2005. Photo: LH

Maria's Florist in Church Street, Wingate from 2005.

4. Marias

Maria's Florist in Church Street, Wingate from 2005. Photo: TC

