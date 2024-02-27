The “Clippy Club” first opened in 1968 and has served countless pints over the decades.
Now that the date for its final night has been set, here are 19 photos of good times had at the club – from fundraisers and parties to awards evenings and meetings.
1. Showtime
Corporation Club bar manager, Nancy Pout, holds tickets to see comedian, Frankie Allan, at an event held in the club in 2018. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Hartlepool Music Weekender
The Whodlums play at the Hartlepool Music Weekender at the Corporation Club in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Take a punch
Cameron Burns (left) takes on Harrison Scott as part of the Gus Robinson Boxing Show in 2016. Photo: Other, third party
4. Having fun
People enjoy the Hartlepool Music Weekender at the Corporation Club in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady