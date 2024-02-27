News you can trust since 1877
19 photos of Hartlepool’s Clippy Club over the decades as the club announces its closure

Hartlepool’s Corporation social club is closing its doors to the public for the final time on Saturday, March 2.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:15 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT

The “Clippy Club” first opened in 1968 and has served countless pints over the decades.

Now that the date for its final night has been set, here are 19 photos of good times had at the club – from fundraisers and parties to awards evenings and meetings.

Corporation Club bar manager, Nancy Pout, holds tickets to see comedian, Frankie Allan, at an event held in the club in 2018.

1. Showtime

Corporation Club bar manager, Nancy Pout, holds tickets to see comedian, Frankie Allan, at an event held in the club in 2018. Photo: Frank Reid

The Whodlums play at the Hartlepool Music Weekender at the Corporation Club in 2018.

2. Hartlepool Music Weekender

The Whodlums play at the Hartlepool Music Weekender at the Corporation Club in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady

Cameron Burns (left) takes on Harrison Scott as part of the Gus Robinson Boxing Show in 2016.

3. Take a punch

Cameron Burns (left) takes on Harrison Scott as part of the Gus Robinson Boxing Show in 2016. Photo: Other, third party

People enjoy the Hartlepool Music Weekender at the Corporation Club in 2018.

4. Having fun

People enjoy the Hartlepool Music Weekender at the Corporation Club in 2018. Photo: Kevin Brady

