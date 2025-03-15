The answer will very likely depend on when you and your friends first hit the town.
The late 90s to mid nouties offered a variety of nightspots to lose yourself in the music and atmosphere.
Scroll down memory lane in these 19 nostalgic pictures of past clubs and revellers out on the town.
1. 42nd Street
'42', as it was simply known by many, was another favourite club for a generation of Hartlepool residents who hit the town in he 90s and early 2000s. Photo: LH
2. Night on the town
Two girls on the town in Hartlepool in 2007. Photo: TC
3. The Wesley nightclub
A large crowd of youngsters outside The Wesley nightclub in the late 90s for a disco night. Photo: Mail
4. Good times
A group of mates on a night out in 2007. Photo: TC