A group of friends enjoying a night out in 2007.placeholder image
A group of friends enjoying a night out in 2007.

19 retro photos former Hartlepool nightclubs and people enjoying a night out

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
What were your favourite nightclubs in Hartlepool?

The answer will very likely depend on when you and your friends first hit the town.

The late 90s to mid nouties offered a variety of nightspots to lose yourself in the music and atmosphere.

Scroll down memory lane in these 19 nostalgic pictures of past clubs and revellers out on the town.

'42', as it was simply known by many, was another favourite club for a generation of Hartlepool residents who hit the town in he 90s and early 2000s.

1. 42nd Street

'42', as it was simply known by many, was another favourite club for a generation of Hartlepool residents who hit the town in he 90s and early 2000s. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Two girls on the town in Hartlepool in 2007.

2. Night on the town

Two girls on the town in Hartlepool in 2007. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
A large crowd of youngsters outside The Wesley nightclub in the late 90s for a disco night.

3. The Wesley nightclub

A large crowd of youngsters outside The Wesley nightclub in the late 90s for a disco night. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
A group of mates on a night out in 2007.

4. Good times

A group of mates on a night out in 2007. Photo: TC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice