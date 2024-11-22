For a number of years, the Mail’s popular Youngstars feature showcased many of the clubs and activities that children threw themselves into.
Here is just a small selection dating back from 2010 to more recent years including everything from boys and girls’ football, tennis and athletics, to archery, rugby and climbing.
1. MixCollage-22-Nov-2024-04-26-PM-8938.jpg
Just some of the sporty children featured in the Mail's Youngstars feature over the years. Photo: Mail
2. Team picture
Were you a member of this Saxon Under 15's football team? Photo: JOE SPENCE
3. Giving rugby a try
These youngsters were introduced to rugby with Hartlepool Rovers in 2015. Photo: JOE SPENCE
4. Saxon Juniors FC
Do you recognise anyone here? Photo: Mail
