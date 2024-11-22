19 retro pictures of sporty youngsters from the Hartlepool Mail archives

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 17:08 GMT
Hartlepool has always been a sporty town with a wide range of clubs for both adults and children alike.

For a number of years, the Mail’s popular Youngstars feature showcased many of the clubs and activities that children threw themselves into.

Here is just a small selection dating back from 2010 to more recent years including everything from boys and girls’ football, tennis and athletics, to archery, rugby and climbing.

Just some of the sporty children featured in the Mail's Youngstars feature over the years.

1. MixCollage-22-Nov-2024-04-26-PM-8938.jpg

Just some of the sporty children featured in the Mail's Youngstars feature over the years. Photo: Mail

Were you a member of this Saxon Under 15's football team?

2. Team picture

Were you a member of this Saxon Under 15's football team? Photo: JOE SPENCE

These youngsters were introduced to rugby with Hartlepool Rovers in 2015.

3. Giving rugby a try

These youngsters were introduced to rugby with Hartlepool Rovers in 2015. Photo: JOE SPENCE

Do you recognise anyone here?

4. Saxon Juniors FC

Do you recognise anyone here? Photo: Mail

