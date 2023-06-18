News you can trust since 1877
Grapevine club nights from the Nineties.Grapevine club nights from the Nineties.
Grapevine club nights from the Nineties.

19 retro pictures of the Hartlepool Mail's Grapevine club nights from the early Nineties

We’re travelling back over 30 years in time to Hartlepool’s Grapevine teenage discos of the early Nineties in our latest retro photo gallery.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

The popular Hartlepool Mail initiative have young people aged 11 to 17-years-old the chance to meet up and enjoy a night out at venues such as the Gemini nightclub in Villers Street.

It certainly looked like the kids of the day had a great time at the nights.

Do you know anyone shown in our pictures below, or were you a Grapevine member yourself?

Two girls enjoy a Grapevine night from 1991.

1. Girls just want to have fun

Two girls enjoy a Grapevine night from 1991. Photo: Mail

A young DJ spinning some tunes.

2. On the decks

A young DJ spinning some tunes. Photo: Mail

The Grapevine also held parties outdoor during the summer.

3. Beach party

The Grapevine also held parties outdoor during the summer. Photo: Mail

Another picture from a Grapevine beach party in the early 90s.

4. Wind in their hair

Another picture from a Grapevine beach party in the early 90s. Photo: Mail

