1973: The clown who taught road safety at schools throughout Hartlepool and East Durham

Coco the Clown. (Photo by Peter Johnson/BIPs/Getty Images)

School days in Hartlepool in the 1970s meant road safety awareness done in style. It was the era of the Tufty Club. Were you a member?

But another VIP who was a big advocate of taking care on the roads was Coco the Clown and he was in town in 1973.

He would speak at up to three schools a day and the children loved him.

A 2010 Hartlepool Mail story. It told of Coco's visit to Golden Flatts School in the 1970s and shared the memories and a photo from Mail reader Alan Roberts.

A report in the junior section of the Hartlepool Mail previewed his 1973 visit.

Size 24 shoes and a big red nose

It told our younger readers: “For those of you who have never met Coco, I’ll tell you a little about him. He has a big red nose, large eyebrows, a huge jacket, big baggy trousers held up with braces, a brightly-coloured shirt, and size 24 shoes.”

Memories of the Tufty Road Safety Club.

Coco’s real name was Nicolai Polakovs, and for many years he worked in circuses which travelled all over the world. While he was still working for Bertram Mills Circus, he began his safety campaign.

He was sponsored by Esso, travelled the country in his caravan and visited as many as three schools a day where he talked to the children, mainly at junior schools.

‘He just looks at his young audience, and already he has them in stitches’

The Mail report added: “He speaks to them about safety on the road. He also gives to talks to patients in hospitals and old-aged pensioners.

Cycling proficiency tests have been a big part of learning about road safety for decades. Here's one at Clavering Primary School in 2006.

“At first Coco does not say a word. He just looks at his young audience and already he has them in stitches.

He begins to talk and soon everyone is tied in knots.

Soon he has the boys and girls playing a road safety quiz, and answering questions which are all about the Green Cross Code.”

We would love your memories of the day you met Coco, and about the Tufty Club.

Taking your cycling proficiency test

While we are on the subject of road safety, 25 pupils at the Lister Street School in Hartlepool passed their cycling proficiency tests in July 1973,

If you need more of a reminder of town life 50 years ago, it was the year when Galleys Field School and St Joseph’s Convent shut for the last time.

Well known former Galleys Field pupils included the prolific recording artist Chick Henderson, and Reg Smythe, the man who created cartoon character Andy Capp.

Three hundred jobs were on the way at RHM Foods planned to transfer production from two other factories to the Greatham plant. Did you work there?

A boogie at The Senate

Meanwhile in East Durham, disco lovers were in for a treat if they got along to the Senate Club in Peterlee.

You could boogie to the latest sounds three nights a week or see top acts. Tickets were on sale in 1973 to see Chairman of the Board.

