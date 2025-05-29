Just some of our photos from Hartlepool United's trip to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium to face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final in 2005.Just some of our photos from Hartlepool United's trip to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium to face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final in 2005.
20 years today since Hartlepool United's momentous League One play-off final with Sheffield Wednesday

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 29th May 2025, 04:45 BST
May 29 marks 20 years since perhaps the most momentous day in Hartlepool United’s history.

Around 16,000 Pools fans made the pilgrimage to Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2005 to watch their heroes attempt to reach the unchartered waters of English football’s second tier for the first time in the club’s 97-year history.

Caretaker manager Martin Scott’s side came so close to winning the League One play-off final as well – leading 2-1 thanks to goals from substitutes Eifion Williams and Jon Daly before a controversial Sheffield Wednesday penalty levelled matters in the 82nd minute.

With centre-half Chris Westwood sent off for the disputed challenge, Pools laboured into extra time a player short and were eventually defeated 4-2.

While many hoped another promotion push would quickly follow, 12 months later the club found themselves back in League Two following relegation.

Two decades on they are a National League side after losing their Football League status twice in the last eight years.

Here then is just a selection of our pictures from that memorable bank holiday Sunday.

Poolies outside the Millennium Stadium ahead of the 2005 play-off final.

1. Sheffield showdown

Poolies outside the Millennium Stadium ahead of the 2005 play-off final. Photo: Frank Reid

More smiles ahead of the titanic tussle.

2. True blues

More smiles ahead of the titanic tussle. Photo: FLR

These Poolies at Cardiff had a message for a loved one back home.

3. Hat'll do nicely

These Poolies at Cardiff had a message for a loved one back home. Photo: Frank Reid

Pools superfan Jeff Stelling at the Millennium Stadium with fellow supporters.

4. Stell-ar fans

Pools superfan Jeff Stelling at the Millennium Stadium with fellow supporters. Photo: Frank Reid

