20 years today since Hartlepool United's momentous League One play-off final with Sheffield Wednesday

Around 16,000 Pools fans made the pilgrimage to Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2005 to watch their heroes attempt to reach the unchartered waters of English football’s second tier for the first time in the club’s 97-year history.

Caretaker manager Martin Scott’s side came so close to winning the League One play-off final as well – leading 2-1 thanks to goals from substitutes Eifion Williams and Jon Daly before a controversial Sheffield Wednesday penalty levelled matters in the 82nd minute.

With centre-half Chris Westwood sent off for the disputed challenge, Pools laboured into extra time a player short and were eventually defeated 4-2.

While many hoped another promotion push would quickly follow, 12 months later the club found themselves back in League Two following relegation.

Two decades on they are a National League side after losing their Football League status twice in the last eight years.

Here then is just a selection of our pictures from that memorable bank holiday Sunday.

1 . Sheffield showdown Poolies outside the Millennium Stadium ahead of the 2005 play-off final. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . True blues More smiles ahead of the titanic tussle. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3 . Hat'll do nicely These Poolies at Cardiff had a message for a loved one back home. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales