Clockwise from top, Gladys Worthy, Voltigeur, Brian Honour, Harold Hornsey and William Shakespeare.
21 Hartlepool streets and who or what they are named after

Ever stopped and wondered just where a certain street – perhaps even your own – got its name from?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:23 GMT

From poets to politicians and flowers to footballers, here are the stories behind 21 Hartlepool addresses. Thanks to local historian Frances Wilson for her co-operation in compiling this article.

Named after a prominent former Hartlepool councillor.

1. Barbara Mann Court

Named after a prominent former Hartlepool councillor. Photo: Frank Reid

The terraced street off Raby Road, near Hartlepool United's ground, is named after Victorian town clerk Thomas Belk.

2. nphm 20-3-23 belk street 02 nep.JPG

The terraced street off Raby Road, near Hartlepool United's ground, is named after Victorian town clerk Thomas Belk. Photo: Belk Street

One of a number of streets off Chester Road to be named after Hartlepool United heroes. Horden-born "Jackie" Honour played 319 times for the club between 1985-95 and was a key member of the 1991 promotion squad.

3. Brian Honour Avenue

One of a number of streets off Chester Road to be named after Hartlepool United heroes. Horden-born "Jackie" Honour played 319 times for the club between 1985-95 and was a key member of the 1991 promotion squad. Photo: National World

Located off Elwick Road, the street is named after the location of an 1899 battle during the Second Boer War in South Africa.

4. Colenso Street

Located off Elwick Road, the street is named after the location of an 1899 battle during the Second Boer War in South Africa. Photo: Frank Reid

