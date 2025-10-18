Just some of our photographs chronicling life in Hartlepool during 1991.placeholder image
Just some of our photographs chronicling life in Hartlepool during 1991.

21 retro Hartlepool pictures from 1991 - including Hartlepool United's promotion party and Grapevine discos

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 12:07 BST
Can it really be 35 years ago that Hartlepool was partying at Grapevine discos and at the Victoria Ground as Pools were promoted?

We have all these memories and more as we open up our photographic archives for 1991.

1. Rocking and rolling

Rock and roll 1950s-style courtesy of students at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

2. Promotion party

Hartlepool United fans are in the mood for a promotion party as their heroes beat Northampton Town 3-1 in May 1991 to reach Division Three. Photo: TC

3. Trophy winners

Members of the 18th and 40th Hartlepool Cub Scouts with the Wilson Challenge Trophy. Pictured are, left to right, Ian Gollaglee, William Waldmeyer, Carl Robinson, Derek Barker and Craig Newson. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. Checking it out

High Tunstall Comprehensive School pupils learn about the computerised till systems at ASDA with the help of check out supervisor Ann Aisbitt. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

