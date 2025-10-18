We have all these memories and more as we open up our photographic archives for 1991.
1. Rocking and rolling
Rock and roll 1950s-style courtesy of students at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Promotion party
Hartlepool United fans are in the mood for a promotion party as their heroes beat Northampton Town 3-1 in May 1991 to reach Division Three. Photo: TC
3. Trophy winners
Members of the 18th and 40th Hartlepool Cub Scouts with the Wilson Challenge Trophy. Pictured are, left to right, Ian Gollaglee, William Waldmeyer, Carl Robinson, Derek Barker and Craig Newson. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
4. Checking it out
High Tunstall Comprehensive School pupils learn about the computerised till systems at ASDA with the help of check out supervisor Ann Aisbitt. Photo: Hartlepool Mail