21 retro photos of life at Hartlepool’s Stranton Primary School as it celebrates an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

Stranton Primary School has been rated “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors in its latest report – the highest of four grades – following a previous “outstanding” inspection back in 2012.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 17th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST

Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, has "high expectations” for all of its pupils and the “exceptional quality of education pupils receive means they get the best possible start in life.”

Stranton Primary School pupils inspect the new sports hall in 2003.

1. New sports facility

Stranton Primary School pupils inspect the new sports hall in 2003. Photo: LH

Stuart White, outreach manager for Lynnfield and Stranton children's centres, plants flowers with Stranton Primary School pupils Ellie Trainer, Kadee Dack, Charlotte Singleton and Mark Popplewell in 2014.

2. Green fingers

Stuart White, outreach manager for Lynnfield and Stranton children's centres, plants flowers with Stranton Primary School pupils Ellie Trainer, Kadee Dack, Charlotte Singleton and Mark Popplewell in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Stranton Primary school pupils Keane Pierse and Lucy Relton look on as David Miller, IT manager, and Brian Ward, site manger, play golf in 2014.

3. Hole in one

Stranton Primary school pupils Keane Pierse and Lucy Relton look on as David Miller, IT manager, and Brian Ward, site manger, play golf in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Pupils enjoy a break from taking part in a sports challenge at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College in 2012.

4. Time to get sporty

Pupils enjoy a break from taking part in a sports challenge at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

