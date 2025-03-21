Just some of our images from over the years of life at Rossmere Academy, previously Rossmere Primary School.placeholder image
22 nostalgic photos from Hartlepool's Rossmere Academy as school turns 70

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:18 BST
Hartlepool’s Rossmere Academy is certainly enjoying 2025 with its recent 70th birthday celebrations following a positive report from education inspectors earlier in the year.

So we thought it was time to delve into our archives to unearth these nostalgic photos from the school’s past.

How many of these hundreds of faces do you recognise?

Rossmere Primary School pupils Olivia Wilson and Harry Ashton with the photograph they received from King Charles III in 2022. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Royal message

Rossmere Primary School pupils Olivia Wilson and Harry Ashton with the photograph they received from King Charles III in 2022. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

These 2009 Rossmere leavers will be approaching their late 20s.

2. Fond farewell

These 2009 Rossmere leavers will be approaching their late 20s. Photo: TC

Rossmere pupils celebrate the 60th anniversary of the school's opening in January 1955 with a 1950s themed day in 2015.

3. Birthday celebration

Rossmere pupils celebrate the 60th anniversary of the school's opening in January 1955 with a 1950s themed day in 2015. Photo: Tim Richardson

We believe this class picture was taken in 1972.

4. All smiles

We believe this class picture was taken in 1972. Photo: Patricia Coggin

