22 nostalgic photos from our archives of life at Hartlepool offshore fabrication company Heerema

By Gavin Ledwith

Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 11:26 BST
Offshore fabrication firm Heerema provided valuable employment for hundreds of people across the decades until its Hartlepool yard closed in 2020.

Well known for its distinctive orange overalls and charitable donations, here are 22 pictures chronicling life at its Greenland Road premises.

New starters are welcomed at Heerema in 2007.

1. New starters

New starters are welcomed at Heerema in 2007. Photo: TC

Supporting three local causes in 2004.

2. Charity donations

Supporting three local causes in 2004. Photo: FLR

Heerema staff in 2010.

3. Staff picture

Heerema staff in 2010. Photo: CL

The giant Buzzard platform leaves Hartlepool in 2006 after it was completed at Heerema.

4. Leaving town

The giant Buzzard platform leaves Hartlepool in 2006 after it was completed at Heerema. Photo: DP

