Clockwise from top, Gladys Worthy, Voltigeur, Brian Honour, Harold Hornsey and William Shakespeare.
23 Hartlepool streets and who or what they are named after

Ever stopped and wondered just where a certain street – perhaps even your own – got its name from?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th Mar 2023, 12:54 BST

From poets to politicians and flowers to footballers, here are the stories behind 23 Hartlepool addresses. Thanks to local historian Frances Wilson for her co-operation in compiling this article.

Named after a prominent former Hartlepool councillor.

1. Barbara Mann Court

Named after a prominent former Hartlepool councillor.

The terraced street off Raby Road, near Hartlepool United's ground, is named after Victorian town clerk Thomas Belk.

2. Belk Street

The terraced street off Raby Road, near Hartlepool United's ground, is named after Victorian town clerk Thomas Belk.

One of a number of streets off Chester Road to be named after Hartlepool United heroes. Horden-born "Jackie" Honour played 319 times for the club between 1985-95 and was a key member of the 1991 promotion squad.

3. Brian Honour Avenue

One of a number of streets off Chester Road to be named after Hartlepool United heroes. Horden-born "Jackie" Honour played 319 times for the club between 1985-95 and was a key member of the 1991 promotion squad.

Located off Elwick Road, the street is named after the location of an 1899 battle during the Second Boer War in South Africa.

4. Colenso Street

Located off Elwick Road, the street is named after the location of an 1899 battle during the Second Boer War in South Africa.

