Ever stopped and wondered just where a certain street – perhaps even your own – got its name from?
From poets to politicians and flowers to footballers, here are the stories behind 23 Hartlepool addresses. Thanks to local historian Frances Wilson for her co-operation in compiling this article.
1. Barbara Mann Court
Named after a prominent former Hartlepool councillor. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Belk Street
The terraced street off Raby Road, near Hartlepool United's ground, is named after Victorian town clerk Thomas Belk. Photo: National World
3. Brian Honour Avenue
One of a number of streets off Chester Road to be named after Hartlepool United heroes. Horden-born "Jackie" Honour played 319 times for the club between 1985-95 and was a key member of the 1991 promotion squad. Photo: National World
4. Colenso Street
Located off Elwick Road, the street is named after the location of an 1899 battle during the Second Boer War in South Africa. Photo: Frank Reid