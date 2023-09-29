It has been some years now since Hartlepool United took on arch rivals Darlington in the league or a cup match.
Derby days with the Quakers were always something to savour from the banter between opposing fans and hard-fought matches on the pitch.
Here we remember some of the classic games between Pools and Darlo.
1. Home derby
Rob Mc Kinnon in action for Hartlepool United against Darlington at Victoria Park in the late 1990s. Photo: Mail
2. Goal celebration
Joe Allon turns away after scoring against Darlington on April 19th 1997. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID
3. Away win
Joe Allon tries a shot as Hartlepool won 2-1 away at Darlington's Feethams ground in the 1996-1997 season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID
4. Andy Monkhouse
Midfielder Andy Monkhouse with the ball when Pools won 3-0 at Darlington's 96.6 Arena in March 2007. PHOTOGRAPH BY HARTLEPOOL MAIL DEPUTY CHIEF PHOTOGRAPHER FRANK REID Photo: FLR