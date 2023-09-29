News you can trust since 1877
23 photos of Hartlepool United and Darlington FC derby matches from the 1950s to the noughties

It has been some years now since Hartlepool United took on arch rivals Darlington in the league or a cup match.
By Mark Payne
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST

Derby days with the Quakers were always something to savour from the banter between opposing fans and hard-fought matches on the pitch.

Here we remember some of the classic games between Pools and Darlo.

Were you at any of them?

Rob Mc Kinnon in action for Hartlepool United against Darlington at Victoria Park in the late 1990s.

1. Home derby

Rob Mc Kinnon in action for Hartlepool United against Darlington at Victoria Park in the late 1990s. Photo: Mail

Joe Allon turns away after scoring against Darlington on April 19th 1997. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Goal celebration

Joe Allon turns away after scoring against Darlington on April 19th 1997. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Joe Allon tries a shot as Hartlepool won 2-1 away at Darlington's Feethams ground in the 1996-1997 season. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Away win

Joe Allon tries a shot as Hartlepool won 2-1 away at Darlington's Feethams ground in the 1996-1997 season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Midfielder Andy Monkhouse with the ball when Pools won 3-0 at Darlington's 96.6 Arena in March 2007. PHOTOGRAPH BY HARTLEPOOL MAIL DEPUTY CHIEF PHOTOGRAPHER FRANK REID

4. Andy Monkhouse

Midfielder Andy Monkhouse with the ball when Pools won 3-0 at Darlington's 96.6 Arena in March 2007. PHOTOGRAPH BY HARTLEPOOL MAIL DEPUTY CHIEF PHOTOGRAPHER FRANK REID Photo: FLR

