25 more retro photos of Hartlepool folk speaking their minds on local issues

Hartlepool folk are rarely backwards at coming forwards with their opinions on local matters.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 18:18 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 22:35 BST

Here then is another selection of retro photos of people interviewed by the Hartlepool Mail about a variety of issues over the years.

These pictures were taken in 2009 and 2010 when one of the topics was parking in Navigation Point. Wonder if that one ever got sorted?

Unfortunately our archive system has failed to log the names of people in these photos.

For our earlier collection of having your say pictures, click here.

Having their say.........

.............on former MP Peter Mandelson becoming a freeman of Hartlepool in 2009.

Having their say.............

..............on Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2010.

Having their say...........

............on car parking at Navigation Point in 2010. Some issues just don't seem to go away.

Having their say.............

