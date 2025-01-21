Just four of our nostalgic pictures of life on the Headland.Just four of our nostalgic pictures of life on the Headland.
25 nostalgic pictures looking back on life on the Headland in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:21 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 17:45 BST
The Headland is one of the many jewels in Hartlepool’s sparkling crown.

So we thought we delve into our archives for this varied collection of nostalgic photos from its proud past.

Youngsters enjoy themselves at the Fish Sands in 2012.

1. In a line

Did you go and see rock star Morrissey at the Borough Hall in late 1999?

2. Borough boy

Competitors in the Hartlepool Carnival raft race in 2016.

3. Raft race

Joseph Stabler enjoys completing his crossword at the Fish Sands in 2009.

4. Relaxing time

