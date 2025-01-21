25 nostalgic pictures looking back on life on the Headland in Hartlepool

So we thought we delve into our archives for this varied collection of nostalgic photos from its proud past.
1. In a line
Youngsters enjoy themselves at the Fish Sands in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Borough boy
Did you go and see rock star Morrissey at the Borough Hall in late 1999? Photo: TC
3. Raft race
Competitors in the Hartlepool Carnival raft race in 2016. Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Relaxing time
Joseph Stabler enjoys completing his crossword at the Fish Sands in 2009. Photo: FLR
