Just some of our archive pictures of teachers at Hartlepool schools.

25 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool teachers ahead of World Teachers' Day on October 5

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 17:31 BST
Saturday, October 5, marks World Teachers’ Day.

So what a fitting opportunity to open our photographic archives to salute primary and secondary school teachers from across the years.

St Bega's pupils pictured with Indian visitors Hira Prasad and Rita Sethia who along with headteacher Mike Cooney and teacher Andrew Ruffell all signed a petition to save Bengal tigers in 2011.

1. St Bega's Primary School

St Bega's pupils pictured with Indian visitors Hira Prasad and Rita Sethia who along with headteacher Mike Cooney and teacher Andrew Ruffell all signed a petition to save Bengal tigers in 2011. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Head teacher Barry Lennard dressed as Neil Armstrong for a space day at Barnard Grove Primary School in 2006.

2. Barnard Grove Primary School

Head teacher Barry Lennard dressed as Neil Armstrong for a space day at Barnard Grove Primary School in 2006. Photo: DP

Dressed up for Red Nose Day at Jesmond Road Primary School in 2011 are teacher Joanne Shanks and pupil Annabell Durkin, right.

3. Jesmond Road Primary School

Dressed up for Red Nose Day at Jesmond Road Primary School in 2011 are teacher Joanne Shanks and pupil Annabell Durkin, right. Photo: National World

Throston Primary School chess team members, left to right, Natasha Sutton, Kate Todd-Davis, Cameron Sharp and Emily O'Connelley with teacher Neil Voisey and their trophy in 2011.

4. Throston Primary School

Throston Primary School chess team members, left to right, Natasha Sutton, Kate Todd-Davis, Cameron Sharp and Emily O'Connelley with teacher Neil Voisey and their trophy in 2011. Photo: National World

