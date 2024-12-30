Just four nostalgic pictures from our archives of life at Headland pubs.Just four nostalgic pictures from our archives of life at Headland pubs.
By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 13:01 GMT
Hartlepool's Headland is home to some fine hostelries.

So we thought we would toast them by dipping into our archives to unearth these nostalgic photographs.

Drinkers enjoying the 2014 Headland Folk Festival at The Cosmopolitan.

1. Folk festival

Drinkers enjoying the 2014 Headland Folk Festival at The Cosmopolitan. Photo: TOM YEOMAN 07858 397055

Regulars at the Harbour of Refuge pub, also known as The Pot House, undertake an ice bucket challenge in 2014. Volunteer James Wood gets a soaking from Joel Marshall, left, and Kyle Pinchen while Pot House boss Elaine Gooding looks on.

2. No escape

Regulars at the Harbour of Refuge pub, also known as The Pot House, undertake an ice bucket challenge in 2014. Volunteer James Wood gets a soaking from Joel Marshall, left, and Kyle Pinchen while Pot House boss Elaine Gooding looks on. Photo: TOM YEOMAN / RED WELLIES PHOTOGR

Regular customer Alex Park visited the Fishermans Arms every day for a year. Alex is pictured with the pub's Mandy Jackson in 2012.

3. Regular customer

Regular customer Alex Park visited the Fishermans Arms every day for a year. Alex is pictured with the pub's Mandy Jackson in 2012. Photo: TY

Cosmopolitan bosses Jane and Tim Fleming pictured outside their Headland pub in 2010.

4. Cosmopolitan couple

Cosmopolitan bosses Jane and Tim Fleming pictured outside their Headland pub in 2010. Photo: National World

