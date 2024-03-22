Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
29 retro photos of Hartlepool workers across the decades

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 20:03 GMT

Hartlepool has seen hundreds of shops come and go over the decades and the Hartlepool Mail has been there to document the lives of those who work at these businesses.

Here then is a snapshot of a small number of Hartlepool workers going about their day-to-day lives across the decades.

Staff at Heron Foods, in Middleton Grange, dress in fancy dress at their Macmillan Coffee Morning event in 2015.

1. Heron Foods

Staff at Heron Foods, in Middleton Grange, dress in fancy dress at their Macmillan Coffee Morning event in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Hartlepool and District Hospice opened a charity shop on Catcote Road in 2015. Shop workers Julie Hildreth, Steven Waites and Karen Witherley are pictured in the shop's book sales room.

2. Hartlepool and District Hospice

Hartlepool and District Hospice opened a charity shop on Catcote Road in 2015. Shop workers Julie Hildreth, Steven Waites and Karen Witherley are pictured in the shop's book sales room. Photo: TY

Swoosh staff members Jade Lismore, Chelsea Middleton, Gemma Darby and Anne Kirkwood with their decorated shop tree in 2015.

3. Swoosh

Swoosh staff members Jade Lismore, Chelsea Middleton, Gemma Darby and Anne Kirkwood with their decorated shop tree in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

Staff from Burn Road Mcdonalds taking part in the Mcdonalds Halloween charity event in aid of Ronald Mcdonalds House Charities in 2015.

4. Mcdonalds

Staff from Burn Road Mcdonalds taking part in the Mcdonalds Halloween charity event in aid of Ronald Mcdonalds House Charities in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

