We have unearthed these brilliant photos from the prolonged Hartlepool United promotion party at the end of the 2002-03 season.

After promotion was confirmed by other results following a 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United, Victoria Park was packed for consecutive home games against Rochdale and Shrewsbury Town before Mike Newell’s side headed to Rushden and Diamonds for a final-day Division Three title decider.

Were you part of the party and can you spot yourself or anyone you know below?