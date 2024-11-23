We have unearthed these brilliant photos from the prolonged Hartlepool United promotion party at the end of the 2002-03 season.
After promotion was confirmed by other results following a 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United, Victoria Park was packed for consecutive home games against Rochdale and Shrewsbury Town before Mike Newell’s side headed to Rushden and Diamonds for a final-day Division Three title decider.
Were you part of the party and can you spot yourself or anyone you know below?
