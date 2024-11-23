Some of our fan-tastic images from the finale to Hartlepool United's 2002-03 promotion campaign.Some of our fan-tastic images from the finale to Hartlepool United's 2002-03 promotion campaign.
By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 12:12 GMT
The Mail has a real treat for you Poolies out there today.

We have unearthed these brilliant photos from the prolonged Hartlepool United promotion party at the end of the 2002-03 season.

After promotion was confirmed by other results following a 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United, Victoria Park was packed for consecutive home games against Rochdale and Shrewsbury Town before Mike Newell’s side headed to Rushden and Diamonds for a final-day Division Three title decider.

Were you part of the party and can you spot yourself or anyone you know below?

A packed terrace.

1. Flying the flag

A packed terrace. Photo: FLR

Poolies party.

2. 'We are going up'

Poolies party. Photo: FLR

A young fan is proud to wear the shirt.

3. True colours

A young fan is proud to wear the shirt. Photo: FLR

The players are applauded.

4. Arms raised

The players are applauded. Photo: FLR

