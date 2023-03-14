News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
Just some of our Bonny Babies entrants back in 2004.
Just some of our Bonny Babies entrants back in 2004.
Just some of our Bonny Babies entrants back in 2004.

35 fabulous photos of Bonny Babies contestants from the Hartlepool Mail archives

The Hartlepool Mail’s Bonny Babies competition was an eagerly awaited event in the town’s calendar.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT

With categories for youngsters up to the age of five, queues of cute contestants would patiently wait with their families for the paper to take their photo in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Here, for example, is a selection of candidates from 2004 – who will all now be in their late teens or early 20s.

Keep logging back as we will be adding more pictures soon.

Aged 30 months.

1. Brandon Robinson

Aged 30 months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged 18 months.

2. Jacob Philips

Aged 18 months. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Aged seven months.

3. Lillie Myers

Aged seven months. Photo: SW

Photo Sales
Aged five years.

4. Brandon Moran

Aged five years. Photo: SH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Hartlepool Mail